Downs on the march as local treble beckons

Five-time PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have booked a place in the final of the Nedbank Cup final against Marumo Gallants next month and a possible treble of trophies after annihilating high-riding Royal AM 2-1 at Chatsworth Stadium last night.

The semifinal tie was the first meeting between the two sides as they had not met in a cup game before.

As expected, it was a blockbuster of a match that had all the hallmarks of a cup semifinal. It was Downs’ return-to-action man Aubrey Modiba who had the tenacity to break the deadlock from a well-executed free-kick, with the home side’s keeper Hugo Nyame well-beaten as he dived long after the ball had hit the back of the net just after the hour mark.

Thereafter MaMkhize’s Thwihli Thwahla went hammer and tongs, raiding the league title holders’ danger area.

They were duly rewarded when Thabo Matlaba, who, after being set up by Kabelo Mahlasela, raced from the centre to unleash a left-footed shot that blindsided keeper Denis Onyango, who could only look on as the ball sailed past him 10 minutes after Downs’ opening strike. But Masandawana’s experience in local cup competitions and their campaign in the African Champions League proved to be the catalyst separating the two sides.

Downs forward Pavol Safranko increased their tally following an assist from goal-getter Peter Shalulile 14 minutes before the end of the proceedings

Pointers are that Sundowns, who have now put their disappointing exit from the CAF Champions League on the back burner, went into this encounter looking to bag three major domestic trophies and it seems they are on course.

They clinched the DStv Premiership title with four games remaining before the end of the league season midweek, and are the MTN8 title holders after bagging the trophy at the beginning of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs’ woeful season continued after losing 2-1 to Cape Town City in the Covid-19 rescheduled league match at FNB Stadium yesterday.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author