Downs’ Lebusa appreciates playing in front of fans

Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Mosa Lebusa has described the return of 50% of fans to the stadiums as a massive boost ahead of their last CAF Champions League group stage match against Sudanese side Al Merrikh at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Sundowns has already qualified for the knockout stage of the prestigious African inter-club competition after seeing off Egyptian giants Al Ahly, under former Downs coach Pitso Mosimane, beating the Red Devils twice in succession by 1-0 margins.

Masandawana were held to a goalless draw by the Sudan Premier League champions in the first-leg match played at Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt last month after CAF moved the game from Sudan due to Al Merrikh’s home ground not meeting requirements.

The Brazilians have given out free tickets to their fans for the match, but those wishing to attend must produce a valid vaccinations certificate or negative Covid-19 PCR test no older than 27 hours, as well as proof of identity or drivers licence. Children under 12 just need a match ticket to gain entry into the stadium.

“We are happy to have the fans back. I think it’s a massive boost for us,” said Lebusa.

After Al Ahly knocked out Sundowns in the quarter-finals stage of the tournament last season, defender Lebusa said they have learnt from what happened during last year’s campaign.

“It’s not going to be easy [the knockout stage] but we will give it our all, we will not be taking the foot off the pedal. We are really focused on our game, we are focused on us [as] we take it one game at a time.”

Asked what he thought of their opponents in the knockout round, Lebusa said they were aware that there were difficult matches ahead, although not really perturbed by what happens in the opposition camp.

He added: “Other games will be difficult and every opposition is different. When we’re on the pitch, we give it our all and many teams know what we’re capable of.

“What happens on the other side has nothing to do with us. We focus on us. We don’t care which team does what.”

