Downs brought down to earth

Mamelodi Sundowns’ dream of booking of a place in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League went up in smoke after drawing 1-all but in the end lost 3-2 on aggregate to a robust Petro de Luanda at FNB Stadium last night.

Despite their dominance in the second leg, Sundowns, who came to this encounter trailing 2-1, pulled out every trick in their book but found Petro

unrelenting.

Downs will go down in the history 2021/22 edition of the Champions League for fighting to the bitter end. The home side’s solitary goal came from defender Brian Onyango in the 49th minute but Petro equalised from a spot kick by captain Tiago Leal after a penalty was awarded following a foul by Andile Jali.

In one of the more dramatic moments, Petro’s Joaquim Cunga Balanga’s goal was denied after the referee Weyesa Tessema of Ethiopia consulted VAR in the 55th minute and ruled that Sundowns keeper Denis Onyango was pushed.

Al Ahly booked a place in the semis of the CAF Champions League after clinching a 3-2 aggregate win against Raja Casablanca at the Mohammed V Complex Stadium in Casablanca on Friday night.

In the DStv Premiership, Kaizer Chiefs were stunned 1-0 by a determined Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven stadium last night. Stellies added to Amakhosi’s woes when they opened their account via the boot of Dean van Rooyen, who slotted the ball between Brandon Peterson’s legs following a Judas Moseamedi assist.

Co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard made five changes, with Happy Mashiane, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sabelo Radebe, Keagan Dolly and Leonardo Castro included in the starting line-up.

It is the first time this season that the team from the Winelands completes a league double over Amakhosi.

Royal AM is another side that achieved the same feat and it is only the third time since the formation of the PSL in 1996 that more than one club beats Chiefs twice in the same season.

Football results

DStv Premiership: Golden Arrows 0, Sekhukhune 0; TS Galaxy 1, Maritzburg United 1.

Premier League: Arsenal 3, Manchester United 1; Manchester City 5, Watford 1; Leicester City 0, Aston Villa 0; Norwich 0, Newcastle 3.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

