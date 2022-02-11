Downs aim to upset Al-Hilal

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns are prepared for the battle at hand as their 2021/22 CAF Champions League group stage match gets underway when they will take on Sudanese champions Al Hilal at Royal Bafokeng Stadium tonight at 6pm.

Masandawana booked their place in the tournament after winning their 12th Premier Soccer League title last season.

This season Masandawana look determined to wrestle their second Champions League title after they were crowned African champions back in 2016.

In the second round of this season’s competition Sundowns overcame AS Maniema Union of DR Congo in first and second leg, drawing 2-2 away and winning 2-0 at home.

Their opponents, Al-Hilal, booked their spot in the group stage after thrashing Ethiopia’s Fasil Kenema and Rivers United of Nigeria.

While unpacking preparation for today’s encounter, Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mnqithi said preparations were on track as his charges had studied Al-Hilal and have spotted their strengths and weaknesses.

“We have done an intensive study on Al-Hilal. We watched a lot of their matches against Al-Merrikh [ of Sudan] and even gone back to the matches we played against them in Sudan and here in South Africa [in the Champions League] last season,” Mnqithi told reporters.

“Their team has not changed that much. We know we are playing against a team that is very robust and aerially very strong with tall centre backs, tall midfielders and a tall number 10,” Mnqithi concluded.

