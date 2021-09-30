Double blow for SA tennis as Harris, Anderson knocked-out of ATP San Diego

Johannesburg – South Africa Tennis players Lloyd Harris and Kevin Anderson faced a huge blow on their ATP San Diego Open matches after suffering humiliating defeats in the tournament.

The Argentine’s Diego Schwartzman pulled a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 slate win to defeat Harris in bid to set a quarter-final clash with Andrey Rublev.

The World’s number 32 faced turmoil in the second round, having lost to the unstoppable Schwartzman Harris in the second round.

Diego's a GO ✌️@dieschwartzman rallies to defeat Lloyd Harris 4-6 6-3 6-2 to set a quarter-final clash with Andrey Rublev at #SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/2QraboDIoX — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 30, 2021

Anderson suffered a humiliating loss, when British Number one’s Daniel Evans stacked down Kevin Anderson 7-6 (11) and 7-5 to face his fellow countryman, Cameron Norrie at the quarter finals.

The 31-year-old Evans has played Norrie only once on the ATP’s main tour – in the first round of this year’s Australian Open, with Norrie declaring win in all four sets.

Diego's a GO ✌️@dieschwartzman rallies to defeat Lloyd Harris 4-6 6-3 6-2 to set a quarter-final clash with Andrey Rublev at #SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/2QraboDIoX — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 30, 2021

The pair also met in the final of a challenger series tournament in Aptos, California, in 2016, with Evans winning 6-3 6-4.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba