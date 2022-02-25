Done deal: Aubrey Ngoma joins SuperSport United

SuperSport United announced on Friday that the club has secured the services of midfielder Aubrey Ngoma. He was on loan at Cape Town City from Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Ngoma has been training with Matsatsantsa for over a month and his experience and presence has convinced head coach Kaitano Tembo to secure his services,” the club said in a statement.

The Hammanskraal-born midfielder has signed a deal that will see him stay with the Pretoria outfit until the end of the season.

We would like to announce the signing of midfielder Aubrey Ngoma until the end of the season ✍️⚽️ Welcome to Matsatsantsa @aubreyngoma11 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZrgNWezX0F — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) February 25, 2022

SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews said: “We have a very young squad brimming with promising talent and we need to blend that with the character and experience of senior players who have achieved success and can contribute to the club.

“Aubrey ticks that box. He has an excellent goal-to-game ratio, and we look forward to him making his mark as we target the Nedbank Cup and a strong league finish in the DStv Premiership.”

The 32-year-old joins Matsatsantsa with a record success of eight trophies under his belt. He won the Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament and the Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season in the 2016/17 season. He also previously scooped two Absa Player of the Month awards.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author