Derby fails to ignite as Pirates claim 1-0 victory

Johannesburg – The fireworks epitomising a derby failed to ignite the DStv Premiership tie between Orlando Pirates and Swallows but the credibility of the original Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium on Saturday saved by substitute striker Tshegofatso Mabasa’s late header to give Bucs a 1-0 victory.

Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi started with Siyabonga Mpontshane in goal, in the place of No 1 keeper Ghanaian Richard Ofori, who got injured during their 1-0 loss to Bafana Bafana on Monday. He also gave Ntsako Makhubela a debut while Swallows tactician Brandon Truter had Sanele Tshabalala between the sticks instead of Virgil Vries.

After a slow start, with both sides sticking to holding the ball during the tight midfield duels while reading their opponents early intentions, the game came to life only half an hour later.

Pirates’ midfielders, more so Goodman Mosele and Abel Mabaso, started pushing forward with the intention of laying the ball to Deon Hotto and Vincent Pule but the attackers’ efforts came to naught, much as Ruzaigh Gamaldien and Saleng Monnapule in the opposite end failed to find the back of the net.

Pule’s attempt to win the ball saw his dangerous studs up challenge on Junaid Sait inside the Swallows box earning him a booking from referee Philangenkosi Khumalo in the 40th minute, thereafter it was a flurry of yellow cards flashed by the match official for all sort of fouls.

Mabasa entered the fray with the intention to break the deadlock and he did just that following a a cross from Pule and he nodded home beating Tshabalala to give Bucs the lead and eventually the winning goal.

Pirates’ veteran central defender Happy Jele marked his 400th match played in the colours of the Buccaneers and deservedly the accolade of a Bucs legend.

Pirates came into this encounter at the backdrop of two stalemates in their season opening matches, they drew 2-2 against Stellenbosch and 0-0 with Marumo Galants and being knocked out of the first round of the Wafa Wafa cup competition 2-1 by the same Swallows. The Birds on the other hand beat Royal AM 1-0 and earned a goalless draw with AmaZulu.

Other result: TS Galaxy 2, Golden Arrows 2

Xolile Mtshazo