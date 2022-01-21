Defiant Proteas coach Boucher says he’s ready for a fight

Johannesburg – In an unprecedented move, the Proteas coach Mark Boucher has found himself in pool of trouble after being charged with gross misconduct by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

On Thursday, the cricket mother body released a detailed that statement that entailed harsh action that will be taken against the embattled Boucher, involves around allegations of racism levelled by his former Proteas teammate Paul Adams.

Lodging a complain last year, Adams said his teammates including Boucher, had referred to him as “brown s**t” during post-match fines meeting songs.

Just after the former Proteas talisman received the news, he released a short statement, where he said he will defend himself.

“I look forward to dealing with and defending these allegations which have been made and will do so at the hearing in due course,” he said.

“For now I am solely focused on my duties as head coach of the Proteas,” addressed Boucher.

On Thursday, the CSA’s board chairperson Lawson Naidoo said that the charges against Boucher could lead to his dismissal, but he will remain with the side and in his role for the remainder of the ongoing ODI series against India.

“The Board remains mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness and due process in terms of South Africa’s Constitution and labour legislation.

It is now up to the inquiry to determine to which extent the allegations are true and justify the need for further disciplinary steps,” Naidoo said.

