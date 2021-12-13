CSA welcomes India’s decision to play in SA

Johannesburg – Cricket South Africa (CSA) has commended the decision by India to commit to still come to South Africa for their now tweaked end-of-the-year tour.

The revised fixtures were announced by CSA together with the Proteas Test squad that will take on India in three Test matches from December 26 to January 15.

The series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship and will be hosted in three venues – SuperSport Park in Centurion, The Wanderers in Johannesburg and Cape Town’s Newlands.

The national selection panel has gone with the same core group that successfully toured the West Indies in June and have included three others.

Proteas’ fans will be pleased to see the return to action of Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje.

South Africa’s Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper, Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), George Linde (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Lions),

Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Duanne Olivier (Lions).

Test series schedule

26-30 December 21: 1st Test vs India – SuperSport Park, Centurion;

03-07 January 22: 2nd Test vs India – The Wanderers, Johannesburg;

11-15 January 22: 3rd Test vs India – Newlands, Cape Town. – cricket.co.za

