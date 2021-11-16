CSA feel honoured to ‘co-host’ 2027 Cricket World Cup

Johannesburg – South Africa’s bid to host the prestigious men’s World Cup in 2027 has been approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

Having been granted an opportunity to host this tournament since 2003, South Africa will co-host the tournament together with Zimbabwe and Nambia.

This marks a historical victory in the history of the SADC region to host the global tournament jointly.

The Cricket South Africa issued a statement, in which Pholetsi Moseki, acting CEO at Cricket South Africa (CSA) expressed his gratitude to the ICC for giving Mzansi another chance to be the hosts.

“I would like to thank the ICC and its committees for awarding us the honours to be the host of the greatest game in the world,” said Moseki.

“This is great news for cricket in South Africa and indeed the entire African continent.

“CSA had submitted a compelling bid for the Men’s World Cup to return to our shores and for Africa to again enjoy the sporting, social and economic benefits of hosting this prestigious world cricket event,” he added.

Passing words of appreciation Lawson Naidoo, CSA’s board chairperson said: “We are delighted that through this tournament the world will get a view of the abundance of talent that abounds in this beautiful part of the world.”

While the tournament is set for six years from now on, the ICC is still to announce the dates for the tournament as time progresses.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba