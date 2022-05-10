CSA drops charges against Proteas coach Mark Boucher

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday dropped all the charges against Proteas head coach Mark Boucher after Paul Adams, the national cricket team’s former spin bowler, decided not to testify.

Boucher was scheduled to appear before a disciplinary hearing on May 16 on charges of gross misconduct related to racial issues.



The charges were lodged in 2021 after Adams alleged during the Social Justice and Nation-Building hearings that he had been a victim of racial discrimination during his playing days.

Adams alleged that Boucher was part of a group of Proteas’ teammates who referred to him as “brown s***t” during the team’s fines meetings about 20 years ago.

“CSA came to the conclusion that there is no basis to sustain any disciplinary charges, including those of racism against Boucher, who is the coach of Proteas men’s cricket team. Its board has therefore formally and unreservedly withdrawn all of the charges,” CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo said in a statement, adding that it would contribute towards Boucher’s legal costs.

“The decision to withdraw the charges brings about finality on these issues for CSA and Mark, and allows the focus to return to the cricket field, where we trust that Mark and the Proteas will go from strength to strength.”

