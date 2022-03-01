Crucial three points and bragging rights up for grabs in Soweto Derby

Saturday will be the 101st official edition of the fascinating Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Pirates will welcome Chiefs in their backyard at Orlando Stadium for the much-anticipated 3.30pm kick-off.

Form guide

The Buccaneers will take part in this encounter following their massive result in the CAF Confederation Cup at the weekend, when they thrashed Eswatini-based club Royal Leopards 6-2.

Going into the derby, Pirates will be aiming to end their three-match losing run against Chiefs. On the other hand, Amakhosi will seek to improve on their performance following a rather slow start after the season commenced in February following the festive break.

The last time the two sides met Pirates suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of the Glamour Boys.

Chiefs were a joyful bunch at the weekend after their 1-0 victory over Baroka FC. Playmaker and versatile midfielder Khama Billiat sealed it for Amakhosi in the dying moments.

Players to watch

Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah

The Buccaneers’ newly signed striker Kwame Peprah has been described as a hardworker with the potential to help his team score goals.

Peprah, who thus far has netted four goals for the Sea Robbers, possesses all the attributes to belong to the Bucs camp. He will be playing in his second derby match between the two teams.

Pirates will likely pair him alongside Deon Hotto in the frontline to mount the pressure on the Chiefs’ defence.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly

Keagan Dolly has attracted attention since he joined Amakhosi. Making his first debut in the Soweto derby in November 2021, Dolly scored a brace to give Amakhosi a crucial 2-1 win over the Sea Robbers.

He is a player to watch, and does not stop trying. Dolly is also capable of scoring all kinds of goals, and on Saturday his mentor Stuart Baxter will not risk leaving him on the bench.

Amakhosi might go with the then Mamelodi Sundowns’ famous CBD attack frontline, comprising of Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat, and Keagen Dolly.

Tactical Preview

With history spurring these two teams on, both will be looking to collect all three points. A win for Chiefs will see them go up the log table to occupy the second spot with 35 points. Pirates also eye position two on the log table with 34 points come 5pm on Saturday.

A big plus for both teams is that they will go into the encounter injury-free.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author