Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts his R3.4m Lamborghini as he lands in Carrington

Johannesburg – Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo took part in his first training camp for Manchester United on Wednesday since he made his last appearance at Old Trafford 12 years ago.

Ronaldo pulled into training with his brand new silver Lamborghini Urus valued at R3.4 million.

According to United Kingdom’s The Sun, Ronaldo’s Lamborghini is just one of the supercars that he owns.

It is reported that he also drives a Ferrari Monza valued at £1.4m, a £2.15m Bugatti Chiron and a £1.7m Bugatti Veyron.

Ronaldo shocked the football fraternity when he made a U-turn to the Red Devils from Juventus FC.

The Portuguese superstar is preparing for his second stint at the club and gave a thumbs up as he arrived at Carrington to his adoring fans.

He is preparing for second debut as Manchester United will take on Newcastle at Old Trafford this weekend on Saturday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner moved to the Premier League club with a close deal of 15 million Euro and penned down a two-year contract with the option of another season.

Joining the Red Devils last month, Ronaldo said Manchester United is a club that has a special place in his heart, he is forever ‘Red’

Ronaldo said, ” Everyone who knows me, knows about my never-ending love for Manchester United.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

“The years I spent in this club were amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters,” he said on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba