E-edition
Subscribe
News

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner mourn death of newborn baby boy

By Mbalenhle Zuma

Manchester United’s star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Monday announced the death of their newborn son, a twin to the couple’s baby girl.

Ronaldo wrote on social media that although Rodriguez had given birth to a girl, her twin brother had died.

“It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” he wrote, sharing that it was the greatest pain any parents could ever feel or go through.

The surviving baby girl is what gives them the strength to be able to live at the moment, he added, and gave thanks to the doctors and nurses for their support and expert care.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

The couple has four children together. With the twins, the number would have grown to six.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes