Cristiano Ronaldo and partner mourn death of newborn baby boy

Manchester United’s star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Monday announced the death of their newborn son, a twin to the couple’s baby girl.

Ronaldo wrote on social media that although Rodriguez had given birth to a girl, her twin brother had died.

“It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” he wrote, sharing that it was the greatest pain any parents could ever feel or go through.

The surviving baby girl is what gives them the strength to be able to live at the moment, he added, and gave thanks to the doctors and nurses for their support and expert care.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

The couple has four children together. With the twins, the number would have grown to six.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author