Chippa United suspends Gavin Hunt

Johannesburg – Chippa United’s head coach Gavin Hunt has been suspended following a series of poor results this season, the PSL club said in a statement.

The news comes following the club’s careful consideration after, Hunt has failed numerous times to impress the Chilli Boys since he took over the reins in July.

In an article published last week, Sunday World confidently revealed that Chippa United’s chairman Siviwe Mpangesi was not happy with Hunt’s track record at the Eastern Cape based club.

The embattled Hunt was tipped on a decision to suspend him on Sunday as the club’s management looked into whether to sack him or allow him to continue.

It’s no secret that things have been going south for the ever-struggling Chippa United, with the team currently seating at the relegation zone.

They are placed 14th on the DStv Premiership log, with only seven points in 10 league games.

Almost 12 coaches have faced the boot within the last five years at the club, the question now remains if Hunt is next in line to be the 13th victim to follow in the fast sweeping moving train?

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE pic.twitter.com/eQP9DxscR9 — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) November 15, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba