Chippa United cut ties with Gavin Hunt

Johannesburg – The embattled Gavin Hunt has now left the Eastern Cape ship, after Chippa United announced that the club has part ways with Hunt on Friday, 17 December.

The DStv Premiership outfit Chippa United confirmed the news on their club’s website, as previously reported by Sunday World in the last edition.

Sunday World broke the news on Sunday before the official announcement that Chippa and Hunt had reached a dead-end after the coach was suspended last month.

Hunt who was under pressure, following a poor string of results was placed on suspension, and he was replaced by Kurt Lentjies.

A released statement Chippa United read as follows:

“Chippa United has parted ways with coach Gavin Hunt in a mutual and amicable agreement after five months with the club.

“We reached an agreement with Gavin Hunt to terminate his contract as Head Coach. Four months settlement was reached between the two parties.

We extend our gratitude and support to Gavin Hunt and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours,” read the statement.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author