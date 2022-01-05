REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Sport

Chippa United announces club chairman’s son as new General Manager

By Thomas Lethoba
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 14: Fredric Nsabiyumva of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Stadium on August 14, 2019 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – Chippa United has confirmed the appointment of Sandiso Mpengesi as the club’s new general manager on Wednesday.

Sandiso, who is the son of the club’s flamboyant chairman Siviwe, takes over the reins following the departure of the club’s Roy Limongeli, who just had a short spell at the Eastern Cape outfit.

Limongeli was brought in July last year to build stability within the club, however, his work didn’t surprise Siviwe, who showed him the exit door soonest.

The chairman’s favourite son has been with the Chilli Boys since its debut in the league, where he has served in several positions, and most particularly managerial positions.

The club issued a statement, where they welcomed the newly appointed general manager, who promoted Lukanyo Mzinzi as the executive director.

For more exciting news for the Chilli Boys supporters, Kurt Lentjies has been retained in his position as the interim coach, with the assistance of Siyabulela Gwambi for the remainder of the season.

