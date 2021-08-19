Chilli Boys announce plethora of new signings and unveil new kit

Johannesburg – Chippa United Football Club has announced a plethora of new signings.
The Eastern Cape based club known as the Chilli Boys also unveiled their new kit for the season.
View the new signings and kit below:
Azola Matrose from Walmer Township Gqeberha.
Jenovane September from Booysens Park Gqeberha
Kewen Prince
Loydt Kazapua
Zuko Mdunyelwa
JemondreDickens
Veluyeke Zulu
Tebogo Makobela
SiphesihleMkhize
Aboubacar Sangare
Sammy Seabi (Loan from Sundowns)
Rodney Ramagalela
Mogakolodi Ngele
Phakamani Mahlambi(Loan from Sundowns)
Lubeni Haukongo
