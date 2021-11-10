Chiefs suspends Dumisani Zuma following drinking and driving incident

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs player Dumisani Zuma has found himself in hot water after the club made a harsh ruling following his misconduct.

The dribbling midfielder was arrested for drinking and driving in the posh suburb of Sandton in Johannesburg a few weeks ago.

The 26-year-old was called into a disciplinary hearing by the club, which has resulted in him being suspended from all club activities.

In a statement, the Soweto giants said the club is disappointed to learn of the alleged conduct by Zuma.

“As reported in the media, the club has taken the decision to immediately suspend him from all Club activities. His suspension is in the interests of all parties concerned and does not in itself carry any inference of guilt or prejudgment,” the club statement further read.

Amakhosi said the matter will be resolved as quickly as reasonably possible.

Zuma, who has just returned from a long-term injury, is doubtful to make an appearance for the club’s starting eleven.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba