Chiefs retain second position after narrow win against Sekhukhune United

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs retained their second spot in the DStv premiership, as they dethroned their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, following their major come-back in the league fixture.

The Amakhosi missed their last two matches due to the Covid-19 hit at the club’s headquarters last week.

Coming to the game with their unusual front-men in the starting eleven, the club’s assistant coach Arthur Zwane was standing in line for Stuart Baxter.

The Amakhosi needed three points from the FNB stadium against the new comers, Sekhukhune United, and the Glamour Boys clinched a narrow win with a 2-0 scoreline.

90 + 5’| #KC 2 : 0 #SU Full time score: (Ngcobo 25’, Nange 88’) Kaizer Chiefs 2 : 0 Sekhukhune United DStv Man of the Match: Nkosingiphile Ngcobo#Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/cHlQKMINHH — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 12, 2021

Chiefs had the first chance of the match, as defender Reeve Frosler curled one from the right-hand side to the far post for a completely unmarked Daniel Cardoso, who volleyed rashly over the bar.

Midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo made a shocking return to the starting eleven, after being on the sidelines for a while.

His return came with a significant impact, as ‘Mshini’ popularly known, led the Amakhosi with a 1-0 goal in the 25th minute of the encounter.

In the second half of the match, just before the injury time, Phathutshedzo Nange came in place for Leonardo Castro in the 83th minute, upon his interception in the game, Nange found back of the net just six minutes after he came to the field.

The Glamour Boys claimed an easy 2-0 win against Babina Noko.

In other matches played, it was a goalless draw for two DStv Premiership clashes, as Golden Arrows and Royal AM shared the spoils with a 0-0, while Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch F.C, were held to a goalless encounter by Ernst Middendorp’s Maritzburg United.

