VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Chiefs, Pirates set for enthralling derby showdown

By Thomas Lethoba
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 27: Godfrey Walusimbi of Kaizer Chiefs marked by Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – Soweto derby rivals, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in an enthralling DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Amakhosi continued their great form and moved to the seventh position with two points, just behind the Buccaneers who are at the sixth position.

The Sea Robbers have taken 14 points from their nine games played.

The Naturena side’s Keagen Dolly, who is on form and a leading marksman with three goals and four assist in as many matches this season, is hopeful that Chiefs can make a serious charge at the league title this campaign.

“We have got into good positions and just haven’t been able to capitalise on that. I think this season, even if it is still very early, we’ve done very well and have won games that in the past we might not have won,” said Dolly.

This will mark a highly anticipated fixture for the 2021/22 season, where both teams head into the encounter facing respective injury crises, with no fewer than 12 absentees across the two camps.

Chiefs will be without their key strikers in this encounter, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic.

While speaking during press conference on Thursday, Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter said one of their key defenders, S’fiso Hlanti has been ruled out for few months, after he suffered an Achilles tendon at training on Thursday morning.

The Sea Robbers will be without their goalkeepers Richard Ofori and Wayne Sandilands, and also their captain Happy Jele, Innocent Maela,Thembinkosi Lorch and Zakhele Lepasa have all been ruled out.

Kick-off is at 15h40 pm CAT (SA, GMT+2).

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes