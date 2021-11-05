Chiefs, Pirates set for enthralling derby showdown

Johannesburg – Soweto derby rivals, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in an enthralling DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Amakhosi continued their great form and moved to the seventh position with two points, just behind the Buccaneers who are at the sixth position.

The Sea Robbers have taken 14 points from their nine games played.

The Naturena side’s Keagen Dolly, who is on form and a leading marksman with three goals and four assist in as many matches this season, is hopeful that Chiefs can make a serious charge at the league title this campaign.

“We have got into good positions and just haven’t been able to capitalise on that. I think this season, even if it is still very early, we’ve done very well and have won games that in the past we might not have won,” said Dolly.

This will mark a highly anticipated fixture for the 2021/22 season, where both teams head into the encounter facing respective injury crises, with no fewer than 12 absentees across the two camps.

Soweto Derby Press Conference “Sfiso Hlanti tore his Achilles tendon today. He is going to be out for a few months. You can wish that you will have a full squad to select from, but that’s not how it is. The boys we’ve been working with have done a great job" – Baxter#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/dfrogKI6n2 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 4, 2021

Chiefs will be without their key strikers in this encounter, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic.

While speaking during press conference on Thursday, Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter said one of their key defenders, S’fiso Hlanti has been ruled out for few months, after he suffered an Achilles tendon at training on Thursday morning.

The Sea Robbers will be without their goalkeepers Richard Ofori and Wayne Sandilands, and also their captain Happy Jele, Innocent Maela,Thembinkosi Lorch and Zakhele Lepasa have all been ruled out.

Kick-off is at 15h40 pm CAT (SA, GMT+2).

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba