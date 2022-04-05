Chiefs out to revenge humiliating cup competition exit against TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs go into the DStv Premiership tie with TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium tonight determined to revenge their disappointing exit from the Nedbank Cup opening last 32 round in February. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

After a stellar second-half performance against Chippa United in their league tie on Saturday night, midfielder Cole Alexander is of the view that Chiefs have the potential to revenge their cup competition humiliating defeat.

“It’s very important to approach it like any other game, we train well and try to do the same on matchday. We got out of the Nedbank Cup because of them, it’s a motivation to get back at them,” said Alexander.

Alexander, 32, scored his first goal since joining Amakhosi at the beginning of the season when they thumped Chippa 3-1 in their Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Qqeberha.

Amakhosi’s other two goals came from Samir Nurkovic and Keagan Dolly, while Khama Billiat was named Man of the Match.

Chiefs got back to their winning ways since losing 0-1 at home to Golden Arrows on March 19. Like Galaxy, who are lying 15th on the log standings, the Chilli Boys are also courting relegation as they are perched in 13th place.

The Glamour Boys’ holding midfielder said he was happy to be back after a three-months lay-off due to a dislocated shoulder injury. “It’s almost 12 weeks, I’m happy to get game time, I’m happy to score my first goal in Chiefs colours. I’m very excited about the fans returning to stadiums.

“As a player who used to play against Chiefs, their crowd was always intimidating, so I am excited to have the opposite side and have the crowd cheering for me. That’s a big advantage,” he said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author