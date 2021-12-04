Chiefs likely to face wrath of the PSL

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs are likely to forfeit three points after they decided not to honour their DStv Premiership fixture against Cape Town City on Saturday night.

The Chiefs headquarters, players and technical team members were hit with 31 Covid-19 cases and the club wrote to the league requesting for a postponement of all their remaining matches for the year.

News reaching Sunday World is that the league refused to grant Amakhosi the permission to postpone the matches, but Chiefs were steadfast in their position and did not honour the big match against The Citizens.

Cape Town City arrived at the stadium and found the venue to have been locked.

Approached to give an update, Chiefs communications officer Vina Maphosa said that nothing changed from the statement the club released on Friday that “they are unable to host the Cape Town City match after at least 31 employers tested positive for Covid-19.”

City boss John Comitis said that they are still in the dark as to what the decision is going to be.

“We honoured the match and arrived at the stadium. There was no one at the venue and after 15 minutes the match officials told us the game had been called off.

“We did all that was required of us and we will just wait for official word from the PSL as to what’s next going forward,” said Comitis.

The league rules stipulate that a club failing to honour a fixture because of their opponents being unavailable must be given a walk-over.

According to the NSL handbook rule, a team sanctioned forfeits the match and is considered to have lost by 3-0. PSL officials were not available to give clarity on the matter.

Author