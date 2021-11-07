Johannesburg- Playing in the Soweto derby pitting Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates has always been what dreams are made of, and for those savouring the intense rivalry of the historic 174 games for the first time yesterday, they must be pinching themselves.

Among the Amakhosi derby debutants were left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso, centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo and forward Keagan Dolly. The Ghosts had Nigerian centre-back Olisah Ndah and Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah appearing for the first time in a match watched by millions countrywide.

For the record, the much-awaited clash ended in a 2-1 victory for Amakhosi, both from the boot of striker Dolly. Bucs replied through Linda Mntambo late in this DStv Premiership tie at FNB Stadium in Nascrec, near Soweto, on a cool but cloudy Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs laugh the loudest as Dolly clinches it for the Glamour Boys But with fans not being part of the festivities marking the first Soweto derby of the 2021/22 season and the third under Covid-19 regulations, the makarapa headgears, coupled with all kinds of colourfully- decorated regalia and memorabilia, as well as noise-making vuvuzelas, whistling and flutes must be sorely missed by the players and the fans, who normally pack the Calabash to its rafters.

Coming into this game, only two points separated the Soweto giants on the DStv Premiership log, now Amakhosi’s win reduced the tally to one point. Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter made only one change to the team that lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch midweek, a forced change after Sfiso Hlanti picked up Derby debutants get to experience the thrill of the clash an injury.

His place in the left-back position was taken by Mabiliso. On the other end, Bucs coach Mandla Ncikazi affected three changes to his starting lineup. Thabang Monare came on for Bandile Shandu, Ntsako Makhubela for Collins Makgaka and Peprah came in the place of Tshegofatso Mabasa.

The opening stanza was competitive with Pirates’ forwards having the upper hand. Chiefs relied on catching their opponents on the break, but the talking point of the first half was when Amakhosi were denied a spot-kick after the visitors’ captain Thulani Hlatshwayo handled the ball inside the box. Four minutes from the restart the goal that separated the two sides came after a Pirates defence blunder that exposed keeper Siyabonga Mpotshana to the pacy Khama Billiat, who crossed to the oncoming and composed Dolly to score.

Linda Mntambo equalised in the 87th minute. Dolly clinched the winner via a penalty kick after Billiat was fouled inside the box. Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies team and Banyana Banyana striker Melinda Kgadiete was on top form to give her team one foot into continental glory with her solitary goal that earned Banyana Ba Style a crucial 1-0 win over Kenya’s Vihiga Queens in their opening Group B match of the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League at El-Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.

DStv Premiership result: Stellenbosch 0, Golden Arrows 0.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo