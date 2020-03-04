Chiefs can still win it

Ernst Middendorp believes Kaizer Chiefs can still win the league despite the result and what transpired in the Soweto derby Saturday.

Middendorp has alluded to the fact that as much as arch-rivals Orlando Pirates have shown consistency following the arrival of his fellow German countryman

at Bucs last December, Amakhosi must also show consistency by winning their remaining games.

Asked what the mood was like among the players and at the club after the Premiership match loss to Maritzburg United and the Nedbank Cup exit via a penalty shootout against.

Highlands Park last week, the Chiefs coach emphasised that he was “realistic” and could not do much if the results do not go his way.

“Ag, I ’ v e been realistic all the way since I arrived in December 2018. I found the team in position nine on the log [last season]. I tried hard to pull them out of the situation but was unable until the end of the season,” said the forthright coach.

“At the beginning of the [2019/20] season, I worked with the players during pre-season and applied the approach we had to adopt, the method and ideas. I put the ideas to the players in the first part of the season and during the season, the result: we were on top of the log,” explained Middendorp, who is in his second stint with the Soweto giants.”

“We’ve seen the confidence in the Pirates players when they got the results, that’s the confidence I also expect. But that is where we are at the moment.”

The former Arminia Bielefeld manager also reflected on the situation before his arrival at Chiefs after the axing of Italian coach Giovanni Solinas last season when the campaign was four months old.

“Management, the players and all the stakeholders didn’t know how it feels to be on top of the log. Everyone must trust the team, trust the players.”

Middendorp, 61, revealed: “We are critical of our performance but sometimes luck is not on our side. Sometimes luck is on the opposition side.

“There are games I’ve not been happy with the performance but there are moments the referees have been on slippery ground.

“It’s a run of unfortunate decisions if you start from the game we lost against SuperSport United in the league‚” Middendorp explained on the club’s website.

“We lost against Maritzburg United last week and, judging by the reviews‚ we were denied the penalty that could have changed the game.

“We will take it in the spirit of football and move on. We will remain calm‚ keep our focus and prepare for the next match.” said the Amakhosi mentor.

By Xolile Mtshazo