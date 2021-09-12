Champions: Bulls claim easy victory over Sharks to snatch Currie Cup

Johannesburg – Coming to the game with the hunger to walk away with the premier domestic cup, Vodacom Bulls’ Jack White’s side delivered on merit in their encounter against Sharks.

Saturday night belonged to the Blues of Pretoria, as they claimed easy victory over the Durban side, Cell C Sharks with a clean scoreline of 44-10.

The Pretoria side had the game in control with their attacking line tapping into the Sharks backrow time and time again.

The Sharks had plenty of opportunities with the ball to penetrate Bulls’ defence, but couldn’t pull through.

The Blues came to the match with new young faces, with the help from veterans to partially assist young lads to overpower the Sharks.

The experienced, Cornal Hendricks dominated the encounter as he led the Blues’ with securing six-try for the Bulls.

Bulls’ director of rugby, White spoke vividly of his side that they came to this final prepared and ready for battle. He said his side laid the solid groundwork to claim for victory.

“We played at altitude and them keeping the ball, I could see that they were probably dead on their feet after about the first 15 minutes.

“So the fact that we could encounter that, we kept ourselves in good shape to ensure we prevent their attack,” White said.

The Bulls only made two changes to the team that dominated Western Province in their last encounter last week.

The team brought fly half Chris Smith and the forward Joe van Zyl.

Vodacom Bulls sets record straight:

With clinical and intense performance, Blue Bulls becomes the very first team in 17 years timeline to win the Currie Cup back to back, absolutely dominating South African rugby.

Without no doubt, the Blues have set a clean record of becoming the most intensifying team to break records in the history of rugby fraternity.

With a gaze smile, White commended the team for dominating the Sharks, and he vowed this is a first stepping stone for the Bulls to maintain the winning streak and to sweep upcoming trophies.

“I’m very proud of the fact that it’s a back-to-back result,” White said post-match interview.

He added: “It hadn’t happened for past 17 years, this is quite incredible fascinating in the history of this rugby union.”

White said all his wishes has to foresee the Blues being rated as the best club in the world, with upcoming future generations holding the baton of claiming conquests.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba