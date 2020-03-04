Celtic take on the Rantie challenge

Team determined to revive his career

After receiving several football career-saving lifelines in the past, former Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie is lucky to have been thrown another lifeline, this time by Bloemfontein Celtic.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward started training with Phunya Sele Sele this week and the club’s CE Khumbulani Konco said they were determined to work with Rantie to get the best out of the wayward as they have done with other players in the past.

Konco was speaking on the sidelines of the PSL-SA Police Service memorandum of understanding signing at the league’s Joburg offices.

Rantie , 29, has been plagued by off-field shenanigans, including his much-publicised marital problems, a rehabilitation stint, and a series of episodes in his life that saw him become unstable at every club he joined in the last five years.

The last club to revive his ailing football career was Sundowns after Downs was warned they were taking a huge gamble when they signed him at the beginning of the current season.

The Brazilians were, however, forced to terminate his lucrative three-year contract after he went awol last December.

Before Sundowns axed him‚ he was fired by former Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy due to ill-discipline. He had not even kicked a ball then. Despite his well-documented history of waywardness‚ Konco said Rantie would be given another opportunity.

“We are looking forward to working with him, we will work with him as we need assistance upfront [a striker]. We just have to work on his fitness‚” said Konco, explaining that it was still early days to make a determination if Rantie will be in their books soon.

“I’m positive that we will help him. Look at the players who were in the same situation. We managed to help them revive their football careers, but it is up to the coach [Lehlohonolo Seema] to make the final decision. He is training. He is working hard to get his fitness back.”

Konco said since the player was from the Free State, it would be much easier for him to acclimatise and settle down.

“He is from here, from a town not far from Parys. Some of the saved players have become my best friends. Look at the history of Celtic‚ I can give you lots of names.

“But all will become clear when the coach has made up his mind. It is the decision of the coach. If the coach is happy we will sign him. We have had people who were troublesome before. I am not worried about his off -the-field problems.”

Rantie was on the books of Orlando Pirates before securing a contract with English Premier League club Bournemouth when he was at the top of his career.

By Xolile Mtshazo