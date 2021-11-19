CAFWL final: ‘Hungry’ Sundowns Ladies eye African Champions crown

Johannesburg – Confident Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are on verge to of snatching the continental title when they go head-to-head with the Hasaacas of Ghana in today’s CAF Women Champions final.

The much-anticipated match will take place in Egypt’s sprawling capital city, Cairo, with kick-off time at 19:00.

Banyana Ba Style is just 90 minutes away from being crowned champions of Africa, according to the optimistic club’s head coach Jerry Tshabalala.

The undisputed Chloorkop women have not conceded a goal in their four matches in the tournament.

In their advancement to the finals, Masandawana defeated Malabo Kings 5-4 in the penalty shoot-out following a goalless draw.

While their Hasaacas Ladies ousted Morocco’s ASFAR with a scoreline of 2-1 in the semis.

“It’s a big game. We wanted to be here, and we did it. We saw their strengths and their weaknesses, so we have prepared well,” said Sundown coach Tshabalala.

He further added: “They are strong, tall, and very physical and we can only overcome them if we play our speedy players because we have seen that their defence is a bit slow.”

The two giants of Africa’s meeting comes at the time, both nations are in a heated dispute over Bafana Bafana’s controversial elimination from the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, when they faced the Black Stars on Sunday.

