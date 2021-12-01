CAF snubs controversial Senegalese referee in all of its competitions

Johannesburg – The chickens are coming home to roost for the controversial Senegalese referee for his dubious penalty awarding during the Fifa World Cup qualifier game between Bafana Bafana and Ghana last month.

This time around it’s a vicious cycle for the troubled N’Diaye Maguette, as he is now swimming in a pool of trouble.

This comes after CAF has taken a decision to sideline Maguette from all of its competitions with immediate effect.

According to KickOff, Maguette might find himself out officiating internationally for good, as Safa is pinning pressure for Maguette to be handed a lifetime ban.

Maguette who is hailed as the seasonal referee, was ruled out of the CAF club continental matches by the highest football mother body in Africa last week, due to his on-going case.

The embattled Senegalese official’s name didn’t appear in all of the 16 games scheduled for this past weekend in the CAF Confederation Cup Play-Offs round were played.

In the last edition of Sunday World, we reported that one of the Ghanaian officials did engage with the Senegalese before the match took place.

Safa has appended this new material in their appeal to Fifa regarding their controversial 1-0 loss to Ghana two weeks ago, and this without a doubt is one of the main reasons that led to CAF being skeptical over the match official.

Meanwhile, Safa is still awaiting Fifa’s verdict on the South African mother body association’s plea for the match to be replayed.

