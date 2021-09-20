Bucs’ star Ben Motshwari’s reason for suspension revealed

Johannesburg – Embattled Orlando Pirates maestro midfielder Ben Motshwari has temporarily been called off from football activities and was suspended after being charged by the police.

Sunday World can reveal that the soccer star is facing charges of assault, which was laid against him by his girlfriend.

Motshwari is facing assault charges after he verbally attacked his girlfriend outside Mohlakeng in Randfontein.

Meanwhile, Pirates released a statement on Monday to announce the club’s decision to suspend the 30-year-old, but the statement didn’t detail the reasons for Motshwari’s suspension.

According to the police report, seen by Sunday World, it is alleged that on the eve of 6 September 2021, Motshwari’s girlfriend visited the soccer star at his home, and he left her with his friends.

The girlfriend then realized that the soccer star was with another lady, she took his car and drove to a local tarven in Mohlakeng named, Lejava.

This is where the 27-year-old verbally attacked his girlfriend, and the victim was saved by friends who came into her rescue.

“He slapped me and kept on hitting me until I got assistance from my friends (Sabelo and Nthabiseng) who became witnesses after I laid charges against Motshwari,” the victim revealed.

It is reported that in wake of this conduct, the victim sustained injuries following the ruthless attack.

The case was registered on the same night, at the Randfontein police station.

Motshwari becomes the second player at the Sea Robbers to face assault charges, as his counterpart, Thembinkosi Lorch was arrested this time around last year for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Nokuphiwa Mathithibala.

The club said the player who is known for his Kasi Flavour skills when in control of the ball, will remain suspended, pending an investigation.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba