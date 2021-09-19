Bucs pull off a smash and grab against Chippa

Johannesburg – Things are beginning to look promising for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates following a fruitful visit to Chippa United, pulling off a 3-1 win and securing three points at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha yesterday.

Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi applied the 4-3-3 formation, attacking the Chilli Boys with Kabelo Dlamini, Vincent Pule and Tshegofatso Mabasa, who started in the place of Deon Hotto since scoring a last-gasp winner against Swallows last week.

Chippa’s mentor, Gavin Hunt, made six changes to his starting line-up that narrowly drew 1-1 with Royal AM last week, throwing mid-fielder Sammy Seabi as the play-maker while deploying Phakamani Mhlambi to inject some pace going forward.

Hunt’s boys did not rush to get off the starting blocks, however, the opportunity to give Pirates an early fright presented itself 12 minutes after referee Jelly Chavani blew the first whistle.

A mix-up in the Bucs defence ended up with Thokozani Sekotlong laying the ball on the path of the on-running Mahlambi, who brilliantly beat skipper and veteran defender Happy Jele, as well as keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane to find the back of the net.

Minutes after conceding, Bucs came to life, keeping the ball in their opponents’ half as the combination of Pule and Goodman Mosele constantly knocked at the door of Chilli Boys keeper Rashid Mwateng.

But it was Pirates current super striker Mabasa’s brilliance that had the answers and 15 minutes after Chippa’s opening goal, the Bucs target man pulled off a masterstroke following an assist from Pule.

Mabasa put in an extra shift by running hard, then beating the Chilli Boys’ defence to slot home past an offguard Mwateng, levelling matters and giving the Ncikazi-led members of the technical team something to smile about.

Pirates took the lead when the same Mabasa broke from the Chippa defenders, then intercepted a shot from Bandile Shandu from the centre of the box to make it 2-1.

Bucs proved they came to the Eastern Cape to take home maximum points when Mabasa put Mosele through to hammer the last nail in the Chilli Boys’ coffin.

Sunday World

Author



Xolani Shezi