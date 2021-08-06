Brighton’s Tau in talks over Al Ahly deal

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana star striker Percy Tau is set to reunite with is former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane at Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly.

At first, it was reported that Al Ahly was looking to sign Kaizer Chiefs’ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo but now Tau is headed to Cairo, where he will rekindle the relationship with the former football tactician.

The move, thought to be a loan, would disappoint many fans hoping to see Tau make a breakthrough at Brighton.

The Egyptians giants do not hesitate opening up the cheque book for players Mosimane recommends and wants in his team, as they trust his judgement following the South African’s trophy-winning and glorious moments since joining the Red Eagles last season.

Tau and Mosimane previously worked together at Sundowns before the left-footed player joined Brighton in 2018.

While contracted to Brighton, Tau spent a number of seasons on loan in Belgium at Union SC (201/19) and Club Brugge (2019/20) as he struggled to get a UK work permit.

Tau impressed during the off-season friendly at Brighton last week but he is uncertain of becoming a regular in the team after he was recalled by Brighton earlier this year.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo