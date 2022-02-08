Brendon Theron: ‘We are prepared to thump SuperSport United’

Johannesburg – Maritzburg United defender Brandon Theron has warned SuperSport United that it won’t be a walk in the park when they go head-to-head in the Nedbank Cup last 32 match on Tuesday.

The Team of Choice will host Matsatsantsa-A-Pitori at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night in what Theron has described to be an exclusive contest

Maritzburg’s primary aim this season is to avoid relegation from the top-flight, and they are also eyeing domestic trophies as they try to carve a niche for themselves in the South African football space as the side from Pietermaritzburg, north of Durban has not had much success in the league and in cup competitions recently.

Coach Ernst Middendorp will have to dig deep in his bid to feature in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, and as an astute coach, he is known to have the acumen to help his side reach the finals of the Nedbank Cup, in order to qualify for the second most elite African inter-club competition.

“Our expectations are extremely high, we have to start on the high note, coming from the season break [in January] we are going for a win, it will be competitive game,” Theron said.

“We are looking at progressing to the next round, it will be good competitive game, we are facing one of the giants of the country, we are ready for this challenge.”

He added that it was key to get a positive result and as a unit they will have to work hard, teamwork and team spirit will be priority.

“No game in the Premier League is easy, we need to stay together and focus. We need to give our best as a collective and it will be important for us to get a positive result,” he added.

He said they were looking forward to outplaying SuperSport United because they have the home ground advantage.

Theron described their home ground, the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg as the “graveyard”. “This is where we bury teams,” he said.

“No one comes to our backyard and bully us, we ensure we go for every ball to deliver the kind of football we’ve come to know we can deliver.”

