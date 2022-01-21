Brazil legend Pelé discharged from hospital after tumor treatment

Johannesburg – Football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, in the football fraternity has been discharged from hospital after undergoing colon tumor treatment.

The Brazilian hero underwent two days of treatment for cancer at the Sao Paulo clinic that treated him and was released on Thursday after successful treatment, as per his doctors’ word.

“He was admitted to hospital on Wednesday and was discharged on Thursday and is in a clinically stable condition,” said the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo.

Last year on December 8, the 81-year-old was hospitalized for chemotherapy treatment of a colon tumor, where he spent over four weeks in hospital.

It has been for months, since Pelé has been in hospital, as he previously underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his right colon in September 2021, which was found by doctors during routine examinations.

Player of the century, burst onto the international limelight, as a teenager in the 1958 World Cup, and has remained in the spotlight even after his retirement through international product endorsements and as an outspoken public figure.

To date, Pelé has been rated as one of the best footballers of all time, in the history of football.

