REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

Brazil legend Pelé discharged from hospital after tumor treatment

By Thomas Lethoba
Pele in interview at The Savoy Hotel before his attendance of the GQ Men of the Year Awards on September 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Pele10 )

Johannesburg – Football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, in the football fraternity has been discharged from hospital after undergoing colon tumor treatment.

The Brazilian hero underwent two days of treatment for cancer at the Sao Paulo clinic that treated him and was released on Thursday after successful treatment, as per his doctors’ word.

“He was admitted to hospital on Wednesday and was discharged on Thursday and is in a clinically stable condition,” said the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo.

Last year on December 8, the 81-year-old was hospitalized for chemotherapy treatment of a colon tumor, where he spent over four weeks in hospital.

It has been for months, since Pelé has been in hospital, as he previously underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his right colon in September 2021, which was found by doctors during routine examinations.

Player of the century, burst onto the international limelight, as a teenager in the 1958 World Cup, and has remained in the spotlight even after his retirement through international product endorsements and as an outspoken public figure.

To date, Pelé has been rated as one of the best footballers of all time, in the history of football.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes