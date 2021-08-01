Bragging rights at stake as Chiefs, Pirates lock horns

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates have confirmed reaching an agreement with Swallows for the services of midfielder Austin Muwowo on a season-long loan with the Dube Birds for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

The Zambian international, who spent the past two seasons with Bucs, will be joined by new signing Monnapule Saleng, Pirates said in a statement.

Pirates also revealed that defender Justice Chabalala has moved to Chippa United for the remainder of the season on the eve of Bucs’ clash against Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Cup at Orlando Stadium this afternoon at 5pm.

It is a unique Soweto derby one-day clash, where fans get to determine the starting XI for each side, as well as choose penalty-takers and make substitutions, all through the power of the vote.

While the clash is billed as a pre-season friendly, those who have followed one of the world’s fiercest football rivalries will be aware that there is nothing friendly once the two Soweto giants cross the whitewash, and will expect the same as the fixture returns for the fi rst time since 2019.

The Buccaneers are the defending champions following a 2-0 victory in the last edition of the competition, thanks to first-half goals from Augustine Mulenga and Thembinkosi Lorch.

The result further cemented Pirates as the most successful team in the competition, with five wins to Chiefs’ three.

It was also the third time running where the winner was determined without the intervention of a penalty shootout.

Both sets of fans have chosen solid starting XIs, boasting both youth and experience.

The Buccaneers will be led by defender Thulani Hlatshwayo, who pairs up with the experienced Ntsikelelo Nyauza in the middle of defence.

Up front, the likes of striker Gabadinho Mhango along with attacking midfielders Deon Hott o and Lorch are expected to provide a sizeable goal-scoring threat.

They will have to do without regular starters in captain Happy Jele and the ever-popular Vincent Pule, as well as strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa, due to injury.

Amakhosi will be skippered by the experienced Itumeleng Khune, while star midfielder Lebogang Manyama is a notable name among those who will be sitting the game out.

