Blow as Chiefs, Pirates lose star players ahead of derby

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have suffered a major setback, revealing that their key players will seat out the Soweto Derby at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

The Soweto giants will lock horns in the much-anticipated duel. At stake is three points to dethrone Royal AM which sits on the second spot on the log table, as well as bragging rights.

The Glamour Boys confirmed that three star players will miss the encounter. During the Premier Soccer League media briefing on Thursday, Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter shared that Samir Nurkovic is serving a suspension.

“That’s apart from the two big injuries that we’ve got, and that’s Cole Alexander and S’fiso Hlanti, but we’ve got a clean bill of health,” Baxter told the media briefing.

Nurkovic is barred to feature in the derby after he acquired four yellow cards, which rules him out for 101 official edition of the Soweto Derby.

The hosts Pirates will miss their talisman Thembinkosi Lorch who picked up an hamstring injury.

Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids told the media conference: “We received the news yesterday [Wednesday] that Lorch suffered a hamstring injury during the warm-up session. This was just before we faced off Cape Town City.

“He is doubtful for the derby on Saturday. He ran some scans today, and this proved that Lorch will not be fit. But, you know, we prepare [and] we focus on this game. That’s our entire focus not who plays,” he said.

Pirates were held to a goalless draw on Wednesday by the Citizens, retaining the fourth spot on the log, a point behind Chiefs.

