Black Stars protest about game at FNB Stadium

Johannesburg – Safa are of the opinion that Ghana does not have a case in their complaint that their penultimate 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia should not be played in South Africa, and Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe is of the view that Ghana is just politicking and bitter because they wanted to bully Ethiopia to take the match to Accra.

Ghana has complained to CAF and Fifa and is requesting that the crucial match be moved to another venue after CAF banned Ethiopia from using their home ground, the Bahir Bar Stadium because it does not meet the required standards for a Fifa World Cup qualifier coupled with the rebels trouble in Tigray region.

Ghana officials are complaining that since the Black Stars and Bafana will be vying for three important points, the game taking place at Orlando Stadium is advantageous for South Africa. Bafana is leading Group G with 10 points and Ghana is number two with nine points – so there’s a lot at stake going into the match.

Bafana takes on Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on Thursday 11, after drawing 0-0 away. In the second match, they are away to Ghana on Sunday, November 24, after they beat the Black Stars 1-0 in Joburg in September.

“How do we stand to benefit, it does not make sense to me? Ghana does not have a case, it is just politicking. The stadium in Bahir Bar, where we played Ethiopia, is not up to standard and what many people do not know is that we played that match under protest because of many factors. There are safety and security misgivings. It does not comply with Covid-19 regulations and the pitch is in a terrible state. So, we are not entertaining Ghana’s complaints,” said Motlanthe.

“Ghana wanted the game to be in their country but Ethiopia opted for South Africa. We do not stand to gain anything. In fact, they have more to gain because they will be playing in a world-class stadium and on a quality soccer pitch.”

A statement from the Ghana football federation reads: “Ghana and South Africa are separated by one point leading to the last two World Cup group matches. It is therefore shocking that the Ethiopia Football Association will seek to take their home match against Ghana to South Africa. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has indicated to Fifa that the sporting integrity of the World Cup matches must not be compromised and must ensure that fairness prevails in the remaining two group matches.

“The GFA is of the view that it is wrong for a game of this magnitude to be played in a country which is in the same group and in contention for the top spot, and urge CAF and Fifa to ensure that fair play is practiced to the latter in this matter.”

Should Ethiopia defeat the Ghanaians and South Africa beat Zimbabwe, Bafana will go through to the last round of the qualifiers. This will make the last group fixture against Ghana a dead rubber.

Coach Hugo Broos’ younglings have won three matches and drew one.

Today’s PSL matches Chippa United v Maritzburg United (Nelson Mandela Bay, 3.30 pm); Royal AM v Baroka (Chatsworth, 3.30 pm); Swallows v Sekhukhune United (Dobsonville, 3.30 pm); Marumo Gallants v Mamelodi Sundowns (Peter Mokaba, 5.30 pm).

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena