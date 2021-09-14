Benny McCarthy fumes after AmaZulu’s goalless draw against SuperSport United

Johannesburg – A solid defensive parade by SuperSport United frustrated Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu as they were looking to register their first win since the start of DSTV Premiership season.

The highly anticipated encounter ended in a goalless (0-0) draw, with no real goal scoring opportunities for either side at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Tuesday.

With frustration to breakthrough SuperSport United’s defence, Usuthu had multiple chances to find back of the net, but luck was not with the KwaZulu Natal’s side.

Where everyone expected a superb goal, Qalinge’s outrageous shot from close range was ducked over the cross bar by Pretoria side goalkeeper Ronwen Williams making a great save that warmed the heart of United’s headman, Kaitano Tembo.

Tempers were extremely high for both teams, as the game ended with 10 men, after defenders Tercious Malepe and Luke Fleurs were sent off after issued out with red cards respectively.

Usuthu overstretched the tormented Matsatsantsa A Pitori, as they dominated the match with 56% ball possession and clean pass accuracy that accumulated to 81%.

The embattled Usuthu head coach McCarthy came to the match bringing experienced players such as former Kaizer Chiefs trio Khotso Moleko, Keagen Buchanan and Sphelele Mthembu and Thabo “Section 10” Qalinge, who once played for SuperSport United.

While trying to change the game plan, McCarthy instigated three changes bringing in Samkelo Mgwazela for Limbikani Mzava, Luvuyo Memela for Keegan Buchanan and Siphesihle Maduna for Moremi on the hour-mark.

In the post match interview, McCarthy said it became a tormenting task for Usuthu to settle for a win, as match officials failed to control the game concisely.

“It was a difficult physical game, even the match official couldn’t control the game it became mediocre,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy wept again on the club’s failure to score a goal in his bid to sign a high-rated striker.

“My biggest worry is a goal mark action,” said a bemused McCarthy.

“Like I said in my previous words publicly, that we lack a striker to give us something different when we settle for games, this a worry for us,” he added.

This goalless draw means SuperSport United will climb up to second position with five points in three matches played, just below their Tshwane rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns.

While on the other hand, AmaZulu’s woes deepens even further as they lower to number 15 on the log table with two points.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba