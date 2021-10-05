Bavuma raring for a sensational return

Johannesburg – Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma is ready to launch back into action for the green and gold.

He was ruled out of the white ball series in Sri Lanka following a fractured right thumb injury.

He took to his Twitter account to announce that he is making a full recovery, and he is doing well since he underwent an operation.

First net session post the operation, not 100% but getting there 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/hVBQiVTTsd — Temba Bavuma (@tbavuma10) October 2, 2021

During the first ODI at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Bavuma took a direct blow to the thumb during the 26th over of play.

He was attempting to avoid a fielder’s throw-in and was unfortunately struck on the right thumb.

The surgery went well, time to rest up now and start with the recovery process. Thank you to everyone for the well wishes 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vTScQCLz45 — Temba Bavuma (@tbavuma10) September 5, 2021

Bavuma missed the recent series against Sri Lanka a well as the T20 series Tests, but the powerful captain – who earned permanent captaincy as the first-ever black person to hold the armband is returning to the thick of things at training.

He is expected to play a key role as the Proteas will clash with Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Speaking during a media briefing, Bavuma said: “In terms of my thumb, I actually started batting.

According to the doctor and the medical team, everything is still on schedule and I am quite happy with where it is at,” said Proteas captain.

“It is obviously not 100% at the moment and so we will be building up, but everyone is happy with the progress,” he added.

Upcoming fixture for South Africa in the ICC T20 Warm-up games before the official T20 World Cup:

Monday – 18 October 2021

Afghanistan vs South Africa

Wednesday – 20 October 2021

South Africa vs Pakistan

