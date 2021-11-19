‘Baroka have the will to overcome ailing Chippa United’ – says Thoka

Johannesburg – It has been a tough start for the Bakgakga Ba Ga-Mphahlele, having only won two of their games in their last ten matches of the DStv Premiership 2021/22.

However, for Baroka’s head coach Matsemela Thoka, he says that the engine is currently on its pick-up phase, and soccer fans will yet again witness the dominance of the Greens outfits.

Baroka is known as a stubborn team that usually give Premier Soccer League teams headache, this can be recalled last season where the club ended hopes of Kaizer Chiefs of walking away with the PSL title in their last match.

Thoka says that the Fifa break has helped his team to shape up.

“The Fifa break gave us enough time to prepare ourselves so we work on mistakes and to improve,” said Thoka.

“However, for us we are a facing a tough opponent in Chippa United, however, they have their own issues currently, and that will work in our advantage,” he said over the embattled The Chilli Boys.

“Baroka have the will to overcome ailing Chippa United,” adds Thoka.

“We are busy motivating and encouraging our players. We have a very good team. We will get it right soon,” said Thoka.

Baroka will be earmarking themselves for three points when they host Chippa United, which has new interim coach, Kert Lentjies at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Lentjies who took over the reins following the suspension of Gavin Hunt opened up about his coaching philosophy ahead of their match.

“I know I have to win football matches, I have to set my team up to win football matches. I will set my team up to win football matches,” Lentjies said.

The kick-off for the match is at 17:00.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author