Banyana coach Ellis targets good result against Algeria

Banyana Banyana eye a good start when they come face to face against Algeria in the first leg of Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifier, according to head coach Desiree Ellis. The match, scheduled for Orlando Stadium on Friday, will kick off at 3pm.

The Fennecs, as Algeria are affectionately called, are considered one of Africa’s strongest women squads, making Friday’s clash Banyana’s toughest mission as they bid to secure a spot at the Awcon tournament in Morocco in July.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Ellis said her team is ready.

“We are looking forward to what lies ahead. We just need to stay focused and prepare ourselves, and get the best possible result we can on Friday,” said Ellis.

Following their easy victory in a friendly against Zambia at the weekend, where Banyana put three behind the net, Ellis said the away encounter helped boost the confidence of her players.

“Friendlies are used to give new players a chance and, in that way, we can add to the core squad,” she told a media briefing.

Ellis has bolstered the squad by recalling international stars. These include Refiloe Jane (AC Milan, Italy), Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid, Spain), and Linda Motlhalo (Djurgardens IF, Sweden).

Banyana Banyana upcoming fixtures:

First leg (home): 18 February Orlando Stadium

Second leg (away): 23 February, Algers, Algeria

