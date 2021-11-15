Bafana coach Hugo Broos lambasts match official for ‘poor referring’

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has lashed out at poor match officiating in their match against Ghana, where South Africa’s chances of advancing to the next round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers ceased.

The South African national team suffered a bruising 1-0 loss to the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Frustrated Broos had mixed emotions following their defeat, and felt his side were robbed after referee Maguette Ndiaye awarded the Black Stars a penalty in the 32nd minute.

The match official made a harsh ruling after Daniel Amartey dived in the 18-yard-area, in what appeared as he pretended to be pushed by Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine De.

Ghana’s long-serving captain Andre Ayew converted a controversial penalty in his historical 100th appearance for the Black Starts to take his home country into the qualifiers.

“I don’t know what happened there. Suddenly there was a player, on the ground. I don’t know what happened…did there happen something or not, I don’t know, I couldn’t see it. But I saw my players were surprised that the referee had whistled the penalty,” added Broos.

“We played against an opponent who was very aggressive. And the referee allowed them to play like that. He allowed it less for us. So it was difficult for us to have a good result here,” the Belgian mentor added.

“But when you see what we did in the last three months, I am very proud about my team.”

Bafana’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup means that they will miss the upcoming editions of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in addition to the World Cup.

