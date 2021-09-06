Bafana Bafana desperate for a victory against Ghana’s Black Stars

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has applauded his team for their performance in the goalless draw against Zimbabwe on Friday as South Africa switches gears to face Ghana in the crucial second match of the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers at FNB Stadium on Monday, kick-off is at 6pm.

The Belgian mentor told a media at briefing on Sunday that he however believes Bafana will up their game when they meet a team that is leading Group G with three points after beating Ethiopia 1-0 on Friday. Bafana are second with one point after drawing with Zimbabwe’s Warrior while Ethiopia are at the bottom of the group standings.

“Tomorrow [Monday] is something different. We are playing against the best team in the group, they have good players, playing in Europe,” said the Bafana tactician.

“I have seen several videos of Ghana. It will be a tough game, but we have possibilities on our side. We don’t have to be afraid, we have to be confident.”

After some of the key players in the Black Stars side were not released by their European clubs to travel to the Covid-19 red-listed South Africa, Broos said it could be their opponents are “a little weaker but they still have good players”.

“Even when some players are not there, they are still a strong team, every game is different, you can’t look to the past, if you do you have lost from the beginning,” he said.

“Those were two games for the Afcon and that is finished. Tomorrow, even though Ghana are a strong team, we will have our chances. It is up to us to take those chances.”

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo