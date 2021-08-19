Bafana Bafana coach names 31-man squad for World Cup qualifiers

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Tuesday named a 31-man squad to play Zimbabwe and Ghana in the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to the final qualification for Qatar 2022.

Bafana Bafana face Zimbabwe’s Warriors in the opening match at the National Sports Stadium on Friday, 3 September (kick off 3pm).

They then take on the Black Stars of Ghana at FNB Stadium three days later on 6 September 2021. That match kicks off is at 6pm.

The next stage of the CAF Group encounters are in October and the month of November sees the final Group matches in which the 10 Group winners will face each other to decide which 5 African countries will represent Africa in Qatar 2022.

Broos has named a 31-man squad in a bid to further assess most of the players before whittling down his squad to 23 players that he will travel with to Zimbabwe and for the home game against Ghana.

Broos has not had enough time to see most of his players in action but watched the Sundowns/Chiefs game last Sunday hence he has named a bigger squad.

The Bafana Bafana coach will name his final 23-man squad on Tuesday, August 24.

Bafana Bafana 31-man squad for Fifa Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows).

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel),Thibang Phete (Belenenses FC, Portugal), Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs),Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates).

Midfielders: Kobamelo Kodisang (FC Braga, Portugal),Sipho Mbule (Supersport United), Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphelele Mkhulise (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses FC, Portugal), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune FC), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Siyethemba Sithebe (Amazulu), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs).

Strikers: Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtics), Percy Tau (Brighton & Hove Albion, England), Luther Singh (F.C Copenhagen, Denmark).

Author



Xolile Mtshazo