Bafana Bafana coach Broos calls SuperSport duo as ‘late call-ups’

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has announced two men on the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying match.

Luke Fleurs joined camp on Monday, to replace Mosa Lebusa who was part of coach Hugo Broos’ plans in the World Cup Qualifier Clash against Ethiopia.

“This is unfortunate. Lebusa was assessed on the first day (Sunday) of camp and he has been nursing an injury which he had hoped would heal prior to reporting for national duty,” said Team Doctor Tshepo Molobi.

“The nature of his injury is that of a right quad strain and we would rather not risk further injury, hence he has been released from camp, back into the care of his club, Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We are taking the safer approach as we do not want to see Mosa being sidelined for longer than is necessary with this type of injury,” he added.

Luke Fleurs who joins the camp says he is elated to be a part of the National Team set-up for the first time.

“I’ve played under-17 and also recently played at the Tokyo Olympics. This is my first call up for the senior men’s national team and I’m going to make the most of it,” said Supersport United’s centre back.

In another change in the national team setup, Jesse Donn replaces Goodman Mosele.

“Sadly Goodman has absconded, we have tried reaching him to no avail and this is extremely disappointing. We are very happy that Jesse Donn has heeded the call and reported for duty almost immediately,” said Coach Broos.

The fitness of the full team complement will be assessed over the next two days prior to departing for Bahir Dar, Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, Broos trimmed 11 names from the provisional squad last week as he unveiled 23 players who will represent South Africa in October.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba