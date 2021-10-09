REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Sport

Bafana Bafana beats Ethiopia in their backyard

By Anelisa Sibanda
Bafana Bafana camp locked and loaded as all players are present. Picture: Twitter @BafanaBafana

Johannesburg- Bafana Bafana played against Ethiopia for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers and gained 3 points after winning 3-1

The two teams played in Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethopia.

Bafana Bafana was leading the game before half time and Ethiopia managed to equalize.

They managed to score the second goal and the last goal was scored on additional time.

Bafana Bafana is in group G with Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia and is currently leading in its group.

Bafana played against Zimbabwe and the teams drew while the national team of South Africa won 1-0 against Ghana.

Bafana Bafana has gained 3 points in today’s game.

The two teams are yet to play for the second round on the 12th of October.

