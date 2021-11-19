Australian cricketer Tim Paine quits captaincy over ‘sexting scandal’

Johannesburg – The Australian skipper Tim Paine handed down the captaincy armband over an explicit ‘private text exchange’ with one of his former female colleagues.

According to the reports, the cricket board welcomed Paine’s plea to step down as the team’s captain.

Furthermore, the board added that the process of identifying and appointing a new Test captain will be initiated soon.

Paine, who has been facing a race against time to be fit for the first Ashes Test on December 8, was named in a News Corp report as being at the centre of the case.

Speaking over his decision to hand down tools, Paine released an emotional statement where he said that an incident that happened while ago has resurfaced to hunt him.

“Nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague,” he said.

“Today, I’m announcing my decision to stand down as the captain of the Australian men’s Test team,” said Paine.

Paine, 36, said, referring to what Australian media reported to be a series of sexually graphic exchanges with a female co-worker.

“I recently became aware that this private text exchange was going to become public. On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community, ”he added.

He also added that he is apologetic over his actions: “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and pain that I have caused to my wife, my family, and to the other party.

“I’m sorry for any damage that this does to the reputation of our sport,” he added.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author