Covid-19

Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19 days before start of Afcon

By Thomas Lethoba
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal wears an armband to show support for the Rainbow Laces campaign during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on December 02, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Johannesburg – The Gabonese Football Federation has confirmed that the Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19, just five days before his side’s African Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Comoros on Monday, next week.

According to the GFF, is reported that the 32-year-old striker contracted the virus on his arrival to Cameroon, meaning he will now have to self-isolate.

The Arsenal striker made headlines last month when he was stripped of the captain’s armband last month for three different disciplinary breaches by boss Mikel Arteta.

Aubemeyang’s shocking Covid-19 results will make a huge spanner into Gabon’s hopes for Afcon, who will now be without their star man for the start of the tournament.

Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one.

Gabon will face off Comoros on Monday, 10 January at 21:00, and their next opponents will be the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday, 14 January.

