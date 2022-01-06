Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19 days before start of Afcon

Johannesburg – The Gabonese Football Federation has confirmed that the Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19, just five days before his side’s African Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Comoros on Monday, next week.

According to the GFF, is reported that the 32-year-old striker contracted the virus on his arrival to Cameroon, meaning he will now have to self-isolate.

The Arsenal striker made headlines last month when he was stripped of the captain’s armband last month for three different disciplinary breaches by boss Mikel Arteta.

Aubemeyang’s shocking Covid-19 results will make a huge spanner into Gabon’s hopes for Afcon, who will now be without their star man for the start of the tournament.

Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one.

Gabon will face off Comoros on Monday, 10 January at 21:00, and their next opponents will be the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday, 14 January.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author