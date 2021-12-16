ASA unveils 76 athletes for 2022 provisional squad

Johannesburg – While countries will head to the jam-packed 2022 season with various athletics fixtures, Athletics South Africa (ASA) has named a full swing squad ahead of the competitive campaign.

For the women squad, a selection of 18 women was made, and they will be spearheaded by resurgent 400m hurdler Wenda Nel and long-distance runner Gerda Steyn.

The ASA preparation squad will comprise of 58 men, which will feature stars such as Wayde van Niekerk and Akani Simbine, Ruswahl Samaai and marathon runner Stephen Mokoka.

ASA has announced a 78-member national preparation squad in order to help athletes ensure they are ready for the new campaign.

Adding the number to the list, South Africa’s fastest runner and former Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya will make her appearance.

She will be alongside javelin ace Sunette Viljoen, who recently joined the Northerns Titans cricket team.

Aside from the country’s top performers, the ASA Preparation Squad also includes some of South Africa’s most promising young athletes.

Congratulating all those who will be taking part in the national squad, ASA president James Moloi said all athletes were selected as per their hard work.

“Firstly, the Board of ASA congratulates you for being named in the National Preparation Squad. Your hard work does not go unnoticed.

“Your individual progress paves the way for your future successes and serves as an inspiration for other aspiring athletes.

We are confident that by announcing the squad this early, it will make all athletes even hungrier to succeed,” Moloi said.

All athletes in the ASA Preparation Squad and their coaches will be invited to attend an Elite Athletes and Coaches’ Meeting in Kempton Park, Johannesburg on 22 January 2022.

This meeting will give athletes and coaches an opportunity to address the national federation and gain a better understanding of ASA’s plans in the build-up to the 2022 season.

On top of the agenda it will be preparations ahead of the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Eugene and the Commonwealth Games.

