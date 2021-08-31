Another gold for Team SA at Tokyo Paralympics

Johannesburg – Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has welcomed Team South Africa’s fourth medal achievement at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The news comes after a world-class performance by the versatile South African para-cycling world champion Pieter du Preez who pocketed a gold medal during the Cycling Road Men’s T51, H1 competition – increasing the country’s medal tally to four.

Pieter du Preez, who previously broke the 10 000 metres T51 world record and went on to set new African records in the 200m, 1 500m and 10 000m, pocketed his 5th title by finishing at 43min 49.4sec, beating both Fabrizio Cornegliani (Italy) and Maxime Hordies (Belgium).

“I am elated with the impressive performance of our athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. What we are currently witnessing is a sterling performance by our ambassadors in sport and I am convinced that we are destined to make a remarkable finish in the world rankings.

“I wish the remaining athletes the best of luck and I look forward to more celebrations,” the Minister said on Tuesday.

Time so far with our final prep here in Tokyo with Mount Fuji as the backdrop… Pretty awesome! Challenging course but fun at the same time, very hot& humid but no surprises and so far so good in getting ready 4 go time! #teamMzanzi #tokyo2020 #JustLiveIt @sa_nlc @sportstrustsa pic.twitter.com/8STkIqQVou — Pieter du Preez (@supapiet) August 29, 2021

– SAnews.gov.za

